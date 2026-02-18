LDP Begins Training New Lawmakers to Avoid Scandal, Gaffes; Historic Victory in Latest Election Heightens Focus on Party

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki, center, addresses a training session for new LDP lawmakers in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Liberal Democratic Party has launched a rookie education program, holding a training session this week for new LDP lawmakers who were just elected to the House of Representatives.

The LDP is being vigilant against potential scandals and gaffes, as some of its lawmakers have been criticized in the past for certain statements and actions after strong election showings. Most of the party’s factions have been dissolved, so LDP headquarters is now spearheading the education of new lawmakers.

“Having secured this many seats, we will face even stricter scrutiny from the public. I urge you to never to forget to stay humble,” LDP Secretary General Shunichi Suzuki said at the beginning of the training session on Tuesday, reflecting on the party’s historic success in the lower house election earlier this month.

Former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito said: “Even as first-year lawmakers, you are public figures of the highest level. Please be careful not to lose the public’s trust.” Saito is also the acting president of the party’s Central Institute of Politics.

The LDP won 316 seats in the lower house election, 66 of whom are first-time winners. During the training session, Executive Acting Secretary General Koichi Hagiuda and others spent about an hour and a half talking about the thorough reporting of political funds, methods for building relationships with local assembly members, and dealing with the media.

Yui Kanazawa, 35, was elected from Kanagawa Constituency No. 20. Kanazawa told reporters after the session: “I will fulfill my duties so I can repay my hometown. I learned the mindset required of a lawmaker.”

LDP leadership decided to hold the training session before the special Diet session convened, due to concerns over the potential negative impact on the party if new lawmakers draw criticism for careless words or actions.

“Given the high public expectations for the Takaichi administration, we could quickly face a headwind if we’re perceived as arrogant or complacent,” a party executive said.

In the 2005 lower house election, 83 newcomers were elected as rookie LDP lawmakers and gained attention as the “Koizumi Children” under the administration of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. One of these lawmakers was criticized for saying soon after their victory, “I want to visit a ryotei high-end restaurant soon.”

In the 2012 lower house election, 119 “Abe Children” were born under the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After their reelection in 2014, scandals involving financial troubles and women’s issues emerged one after another, earning them a negative reputation as “demonic second-termers” and “demonic third-termers.”

For the Tuesday training session, the new lawmakers were divided into small groups for detailed guidance and consultations. Each group was assigned a veteran lawmaker as a mentor.

Factions within the party often handled the education of new lawmakers in the past, but all except the Aso faction have now been disbanded. Going forward, LDP headquarters plans to hold regular training sessions.

“We intend to enhance the curriculum and ensure the approach is not one-sided,” Suzuki said at a press conference.