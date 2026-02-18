Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Welcomes Peach Ambassadors Koga Momo Musume to Official Residence

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, receives a bouquet of flowering peach branches from a Koga Momo Musume ambassador at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed Koga Momo Musume ambassadors to the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, where the group promoted the Koga Peach Blossom Festival, which will take place in Ibaraki Prefecture next month.

After receiving a bouquet of flowering peach branches with pink blossoms, Takaichi smiled and remarked that the flower’s symbolic meaning of “charming” suited the bouquet perfectly.

The prime minister also lightheartedly referred to the traditional belief that peach trees ward off evil spirits, jokingly suggesting, “I might be on that side.”