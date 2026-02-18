Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Welcomes Peach Ambassadors Koga Momo Musume to Official Residence
15:20 JST, February 18, 2026
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed Koga Momo Musume ambassadors to the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, where the group promoted the Koga Peach Blossom Festival, which will take place in Ibaraki Prefecture next month.
After receiving a bouquet of flowering peach branches with pink blossoms, Takaichi smiled and remarked that the flower’s symbolic meaning of “charming” suited the bouquet perfectly.
The prime minister also lightheartedly referred to the traditional belief that peach trees ward off evil spirits, jokingly suggesting, “I might be on that side.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Politics
-
LDP Wins Historic Landslide Victory
-
LDP Wins Landslide Victory, Secures Single-party Majority; Ruling Coalition with JIP Poised to Secure Over 300 seats (UPDATE 1)
-
CRA Leadership Election Will Center on Party Rebuilding; Lower House Defeat Leaves Divisions among Former CDPJ, Komeito Members
-
Japan Tourism Agency Calls for Strengthening Measures Against Overtourism
-
Voters Using AI to Choose Candidates in Japan’s Upcoming General Election; ChatGPT, Other AI Services Found Providing Incorrect Information
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease