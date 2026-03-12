Takaichi Expresses ‘Serious Concern’ over Attacks on Vessels in Strait of Hormuz at G7 Talks, Calls for De-Escalation

Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attends an online meeting of Group of Seven leaders.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed “serious concern” over attacks on vessels in the waters around the Strait of Hormuz during an online meeting of Group of Seven leaders on Wednesday.

Takaichi stressed the need to ensure safe navigation in the strait and vowed to make every diplomatic effort toward the early de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

During the online talks, Takaichi said difficulty in passing through the Strait of Hormuz could have significant impacts on the global economy such as from a surge in energy prices. She called for the G7 members to coordinate actions to prevent the situation from developing into an economic and financial crisis.

Takaichi welcomed the International Energy Agency’s decision on a collective release of oil stocks, while also referring to Japan’s plan to take the lead in releasing its oil reserves.

The prime minister reiterated a condemnation of Iran for attacking civilian facilities in neighboring countries and threatening the safety of navigation in the strait.