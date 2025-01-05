Traditional Japanese Kites Bring New Year’s Cheer to Park Visitors in Tokyo; Showa Kinen Park Displaying Beautiful Art
14:25 JST, January 5, 2025
Large traditional kites are on display at the Japanese garden in Showa Kinen Park, which spans Tachikawa and Akishima cities in Tokyo, to help visitors enjoy the spirit of the New Year. These kites are a delight for the eyes of park-goers.
The four large kites, measuring approximately 3 meters high and 1.7 meters wide, are displayed in pairs at two locations: the lawn area of the Japanese garden and the East Gate. The kites, adorned with ninja and other traditional Japanese designs, complement the nearby decorative kadomatsu (New Year’s bamboo and pine ornaments), creating a festive New Year’s atmosphere.
On a sunny Saturday, numerous families visited the park, many capturing photos of the large kites with their cameras and smartphones. Sachiko Mitsuishi, a 71-year-old visitor from Chofu, said: “I was amazed by their size. Seeing those big kites gave me a boost of energy for the New Year.”
The exhibition will run until January 13.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Female Rickshaw Pullers Draw Attention in Asakusa; They Attract Tourists Through Social Media Posts
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 27)
-
CARTOON OF THE DAY (December 21)
-
200 Sheep Form Kanji for 2025 Chinese Zodiac Sign at Japan Farm; New Year Event to Take Place Weekends, Holidays through Jan. 26
-
Heirs to Kyoto Talent / Handweaving Artisan Uses His Skill to Repair Cultural Properties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Immerse Yourself in Snoopy’s World Ahead of Comic Strip’s 75th Anniversary Next Year; Renovated, Refreshed Museum Features Original, Reproduced Comic Strips, Vintage Merchandise