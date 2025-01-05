Traditional Japanese Kites Bring New Year’s Cheer to Park Visitors in Tokyo; Showa Kinen Park Displaying Beautiful Art

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Large traditional kites are seen in Showa Kinen Park, which spans Tachikawa and Akishima cities in Tokyo, on Saturday.

Large traditional kites are on display at the Japanese garden in Showa Kinen Park, which spans Tachikawa and Akishima cities in Tokyo, to help visitors enjoy the spirit of the New Year. These kites are a delight for the eyes of park-goers.

The four large kites, measuring approximately 3 meters high and 1.7 meters wide, are displayed in pairs at two locations: the lawn area of the Japanese garden and the East Gate. The kites, adorned with ninja and other traditional Japanese designs, complement the nearby decorative kadomatsu (New Year’s bamboo and pine ornaments), creating a festive New Year’s atmosphere.

On a sunny Saturday, numerous families visited the park, many capturing photos of the large kites with their cameras and smartphones. Sachiko Mitsuishi, a 71-year-old visitor from Chofu, said: “I was amazed by their size. Seeing those big kites gave me a boost of energy for the New Year.”

The exhibition will run until January 13.