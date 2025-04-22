Atomic Bomb Survivors Vow to Carry on Pope’s Legacy; Remember Powerful Words during Hiroshima, Nagasaki Visits

/> Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Pope Francis, left, listens to atomic bomb survivor Yoshiko Kajimoto at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Nov. 24, 2019.

The powerful call for nuclear disarmament made by Pope Francis during his landmark visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 2019 — the first papal visit to Japan in 38 years — continues to inspire atomic bomb survivors, who have pledged to carry on his legacy of pursuing peace.

The passing of Pope Francis on Monday highlights the enduring impact of his message on those who met him during that visit.

Pope Francis delivered a speech at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Nov. 24, 2019.

His death deeply saddened Yoshiko Kajimoto, 94, a Hiroshima resident who recounted her experience of the atomic bomb to the pope. “I’m deeply saddened. I hope he rests peacefully,” she said.

Kajimoto was particularly moved by the pope’s assertion that no one can advocate peace with weapons in hand, she said.

“This means that discussing peace while possessing nuclear weapons is futile. I want to continue conveying the pope’s legacy as long as I live,” she said.

Bishop Mitsuru Shirahama, 62, of the Catholic Diocese of Hiroshima also met with Pope Francis. He reflected on the pope’s clear message against nuclear weapons, saying, “It was a significant boost to our peace activities.”

“We aim to connect the pope’s wish that we strive for peace with our activities for the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing,” he added.

Pope Francis also delivered a speech at the Nagasaki Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki.

“Although the global situation remains difficult, we are determined to carry on the pope’s wishes and realize a peaceful world,” said Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, a co-chairperson of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Nihon Hidankyo).

At the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, a flag flew at half-staff in front of the Holy See Pavilion on Monday afternoon, as visitors offered prayers. The Italian Pavilion, which hosts the Vatican pavilion, canceled the music performances and events scheduled for Monday evening.

Ishiba expresses deep sorrow

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba conveyed “deep sorrow” on Monday at the passing of Pope Francis.

“He delivered powerful messages for peace, and his loss is deeply felt by the entire international community,” Ishiba said in a statement that referred to the pope’s visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.