Cherry Blossoms Illuminated in Evening Attract Tourists to Hirosaki Park in Aomori Pref.
15:17 JST, April 22, 2025
HIROSAKI, Aomori — Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture. Areas of the park will be illuminated every evening through May 5.
The park, which is known as one of the best places in the country for viewing cherry blossoms, has about 2,600 cherry trees of 52 varieties.
This year, the Someiyoshino specimen tree was confirmed to be blooming on April 18, four days earlier than an average year.
On Monday evening, a crowd of tourists gathered on Shunyo Bridge over the Nishibori western moat to take pictures of the illuminated cherry blossoms and their reflections on the water.
“It’s so beautiful to see the cherry blossoms reflected on the water in the evening,” said a 25-year-old company employee from Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ueno Park Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom in Tokyo; About 800 Trees Present ‘Overwhelming Beauty’
-
Mid-20th Century Shopping Street in Tokyo Soon to be Demolished; Shops, Atmosphere Evokes Nostalgic Feelings
-
Cherry Blossoms in Full Glory at Japan’s Takato Castle Park; Deep Red Flowers Blooming on About 1,500 Trees
-
‘Cherry Blossom Tunnel’ Opens at Osaka Mint Bureau
-
Giant Cherry Blossom Tree Resembling Waterfall Draws Visitors to Fukushima Pref. Town; Tree Believed to be Over 1,000 Years Old
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure