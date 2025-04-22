Cherry Blossoms Illuminated in Evening Attract Tourists to Hirosaki Park in Aomori Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People crowd on Shunyo Bridge over the Nishibori western moat on Monday in Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture.

HIROSAKI, Aomori — Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Hirosaki Park in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture. Areas of the park will be illuminated every evening through May 5.

The park, which is known as one of the best places in the country for viewing cherry blossoms, has about 2,600 cherry trees of 52 varieties.

This year, the Someiyoshino specimen tree was confirmed to be blooming on April 18, four days earlier than an average year.

On Monday evening, a crowd of tourists gathered on Shunyo Bridge over the Nishibori western moat to take pictures of the illuminated cherry blossoms and their reflections on the water.

“It’s so beautiful to see the cherry blossoms reflected on the water in the evening,” said a 25-year-old company employee from Ichinoseki, Iwate Prefecture.