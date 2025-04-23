Komeito Leader to Hand Letter from Ishiba for Xi to Chinese Official; Saito to Hold Talks During China Visit
1:00 JST, April 23, 2025
BEIJING — Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito is expected to hand a letter from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for Chinese President Xi Jinping to a senior Chinese government official during his stay in China.
Saito, head of the Liberal Democratic Party’s coalition partner, flew to Beijing on Tuesday to hold talks with senior members of the Chinese Communist Party and others during his stay through Thursday. Saito was entrusted with the letter during a meeting with Ishiba at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.
“I would like to have frank discussions from a perspective different from that of the government about concerns and issues people in Japan have regarding China,” Saito told reporters after the meeting.
During talks with senior Chinese officials, Saito is expected to exchange views on U.S.-China relations, which are feared to be further deteriorating due to U.S. tariff measures, and China’s restrictions on imports of Japanese marine products.
This is Saito’s first overseas visit since assuming his position as Komeito leader in November.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday that it is important to deepen communication at various levels, including parliamentary exchanges, between Japan and China. “I strongly hope [Saito’s] visit will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral exchanges and communication,” Hayashi said.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Disaster Relief Team Arrives in Myanmar, Playing Catchup with Chinese, Russian Aid after Earthquake
-
Myanmar’s Earthquake Death Toll Jumps to More Than 1,000 as More Bodies Recovered From the Rubble (UPDATE 2)
-
Bessent Calls Tariff Talks with Japan ‘Satisfactory’; Thanks Trump for Holding Talks with Akazawa
-
China Hit With 104％ Reciprocal Tariffs, Japan 24％ as U.S. Heightens Levies on 60 Countries, Regions
-
Trump Complains about Japan-U.S Security Treaty During Cabinet Meeting; U.S. President Previously Called Arrangement Unfair
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure