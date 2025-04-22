Ishiba Meets New U.S. Ambassador to Japan; Both Agree to Strengthen Japan-U.S. Alliance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, meets U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass on Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with new U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass for the first time on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The two confirmed that they would cooperate to strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

They also exchanged views on ongoing negotiations between their two countries regarding U.S. tariff measures.

“I would like to deepen discussions on what the Japan-U.S. alliance can do for world peace and stability,” Ishiba said at the beginning of the meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister’s Office.

In response to a series of crimes and accidents involving U.S. soldiers in Japan, Ishiba stressed the need for preventive measures in order to further enhance the alliance’s reliability.

Glass said he wanted to strengthen the two countries’ friendship and would fully cooperate in preventing such crimes and accidents.