Nemophila: Sea of Blue Flowers Flows Seamlessly into Blue Spring Sky in Ibaraki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors walk on a hill of nemophila at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.

MITO — A carpet of pale blue nemophila flowers has reached peak bloom, delighting visitors to the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Native to North America, the flowers bloom every year and to a diameter of about 3 centimeters. Around 5.3 million nemophila flowers are planted over a 4.2-hectare hill.

According to the park, the flowers will stay at their peak until early May. “We hope that visitors will enjoy the spectacular view of the blue hues of the sky along with the nemophilas,” said a park worker.