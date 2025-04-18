Home>Society>General News

Estimated Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Nagano Pref. ; No Tsunami Warning Issued (UPDATE 2)


The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:33 JST, April 18, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5 struck northern Nagano Prefecture at 8. 19 p.m. on Friday evening.

The intensity of the earthquake was observed to be lower 5 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 at Omachi City and the village of Ogawa.

No tsunami warning has been issued as a result of the quake.

