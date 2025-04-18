Bessent Calls Tariff Talks with Japan ‘Satisfactory’; Thanks Trump for Holding Talks with Akazawa

AP

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday posted a statement on his X account saying tariff negotiations with Japan are making satisfactory progress.

Regarding negotiations held Wednesday with Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s economy revitalization minister, Bessent emphasized the progress in their negotiations, posting that “I am glad that our discussions on trade are progressing in a highly satisfactory direction.”

The Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations on Wednesday were initially scheduled as a ministerial-level meeting attended by Akazawa, Bessent and other Trump administration cabinet members such as U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. However, U.S. President Donald Trump made a sudden decision to hold talks with Akazawa.

Bessent wrote his message with thanks to Trump “for hosting our very productive talks and putting us on the path towards the best possible deal for the American people … ”

Japan and the United States plan to hold a second round of ministerial-level talks by the end of this month, with the aim of reaching an early agreement.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato is scheduled to visit the United States later this month to attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, both of which are to be held in Washington. Kato is expected to discuss foreign exchange with Bessent during his visit.

“We look forward to more positive conversations with our friends from Japan soon,” Bessent posted.