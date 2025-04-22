Home>Features>Travel Spots

Japan’s Tonami Tulip Fair in Toyama Pref. Kicks Off Showcasing 3 Mil. Tulips; Event Runs through May 5 at Tonami Tulip Park

Tourists look at tulips at the 2025 Tonami Tulip Fair in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, on Tuesday.

16:08 JST, April 22, 2025

TOYAMA — The 2025 Tonami Tulip Fair kicked off Tuesday in Tonami, Toyama Prefecture, showcasing 3 million tulips of about 300 varieties.

The flowers are on display at Tonami Tulip Park in the city, which is one of Japan’s leading tulip-producing areas.

The park features a 30-meter-long, 4-meter-high tulip corridor modeled after the “Snowy Great Valley” of the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a famous location in the prefecture.

“Tulips are everywhere,” a woman from Kanazawa said.

The event runs through May 5.

