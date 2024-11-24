Miyagi Prefecture’s Taga Castle Government Office Recreated via 3D Hologram Projection; Part of Event to Celebrate 1300th Anniversary of Castle

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The government office of Taga Castle is recreated via 3D hologram projection in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday.

TAGAJO, Miyagi — An event to recreate Taga Castle’s government office via 3D hologram projection kicked off Saturday in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, to commemorate the 1,300th anniversary of the castle’s founding.

Tourists were fascinated by the majestic image emerging at night at the castle’s ruins, which are a designated national special historic site.

The seven-minute show started with a scene of the hands of a clock turning back, followed by images of all four seasons before the image of the government office was projected in almost the actual size.

The image was projected from four locations on a screen — 21 meters wide and 13 meters high — placed over a skeleton set up as the building’s replica.

About 200 people attended the opening ceremony for the event organized by the Miyagi prefectural government.

“It looked as if the building was actually there. I found it fascinating,” said Nachiko Hasegawa, 34, of Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, who came with her family.

Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai said, “I hope visitors experience a spectacular evening.”

“This is one of the largest 3D hologram projections in Japan. I hope visitors will enjoy it in the historic location,” said Kazu Fujiwara, 38, president of Nexyz. Wonder Wall Inc., a Tokyo-based video production company that created the show.

The Taga Castle monument, which was designated as a national treasure in August

The castle was built in 724 during the Nara period (710-784) by Ono no Azumabito. In August, the Taga Castle monument, a stone inscribed with the year of its construction, was designated as a national treasure.

In addition to the hologram event, there have been many commemorative events held this year. As one of them, the Tagajo city government reproduced the castle’s south gate and opened it to the public. Also, a fashion show will be held on the main road to the government office on Dec. 15.

“I hope many people will experience the history [of the castle],” said Tagajo Mayor Kosuke Fukaya.

The hologram show is scheduled to occur for 15-minute intervals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 8. A concert by Sunao Goko, a violinist from the city, will be held on the final day.