Train Adorned with ‘Attack on Titan’ Manga Characters Begins Operation in Kyushu; Service to Run Until Late August

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train adorned with characters from the “Attack on Titan” series departs Hita Staton in Oita Prefecture on Saturday.

OITA — An express train adorned with characters from “Shingeki no Kyojin” (Attack on Titan) began operation on Saturday.

The Yufu limited express service, operated by Kyushu Railway Co.[JR Kyushu], will run between Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture and Beppu Station in Oita Prefecture.

Hajime Isayama, the creator of the series, is from Hita, Oita Prefecture. A ceremony to mark the departure of the first train was held at JR Hita Station on the Kyudai Line. Fans of the manga series filled the station to see it off.

JR Kyushu planned the train to boost the ongoing Fukuoka-Oita Destination Campaign. Two cars have been emblazoned with the main characters along with others from the manga series. Illustrations of titans have also been drawn on four tunnels around Hita, with the city center being portrayed as a residential area surrounded by walls to prevent the giants’ intrusion.

At the ceremony, Kazuyo Hisano, head of JR Kyushu’s Oita branch office, said: “I want people to come from not only the Kyushu region and across Japan, but also all over the world.” After the station manager gave the all-clear, the Yufu No. 1 service departed from the station.

The train is scheduled to run until late August.