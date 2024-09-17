Wheelchair Tennis Player Oda Shares Paris Games Experience Onstage in Nagoya; Gold Medal Star Vows to Go to Next Level
14:09 JST, September 17, 2024
Fresh off his gold medal in men’s singles wheelchair tennis at the Paris Paralympics, Tokito Oda appeared onstage in Nagoya on Monday to talk about his experience.
The event attracted a crowd of about 230, including many elementary and junior high school students.
“Now that I’ve returned home, I really feel like [I’ve won the gold],” Oda, 18, said with a wide grin.
Speaking about the final at the Paris Games, in which he rallied in a heated battle, Oda said he was desperate to change the momentum.
He expressed elation at having fulfilled his Paralympic dream and vowed to continue giving his all.
“This isn’t the end. My journey will continue to the next stage,” he said.
