Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
14:36 JST, March 3, 2025 (updated at 15:50 JST)
People brave snow and stand in front of the Kaminarimon gate in Asakusa, Tokyo, on Monday. While central Tokyo saw a springlike temperature of 22.1 C on Sunday, the season seemed to change back to winter on Monday, with temperatures plunging to 6.2 C as of 10 a.m. due to a cold front flowing over the Japanese archipelago, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Freezing weather was forecast to continue Tuesday, with more snowfall expected in the Tokyo metropolitan area from early Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.
"Society"
