Tokyo’s Iconic Shinjuku Alta Building Closes Its Doors; Messages from Cast of Popular TV Show Play on Big Screen in Closing Ceremony
13:28 JST, March 1, 2025
The Shinjuku Alta shopping complex, long used as a popular meeting spot, closed its doors on Friday after 45 years.
A large crowd gathered in front of the iconic building in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward to witness its closure.
Messages from the cast of the popular Fuji TV program “Waratte Iitomo!” (It’s OK to Laugh!), which was filmed at Studio Alta in the building, were shown on the large screen on the exterior of the building at the closing ceremony, which began at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.
Popular TV celebrity Tamori, who hosted the program for more than 30 years, said in a message, “I spent my 30s to 60s at Alta.”
Shinjuku Alta opened in April 1980. In addition to the studio, it housed shops selling clothing and sundries.
It has not yet been decided how the site will be used next, sources said.
