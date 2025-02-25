Hoshoryu Feels Weight of Duty Ahead of Debut as Yokozuna
15:48 JST, February 25, 2025
OSAKA — Hoshoryu’s name appeared in the yokozuna slot of the official rankings for the first time, and the Mongolian admits he’s feeling the pressure to live up to expectations.
Hoshoryu was the lone yokozuna in the rankings released Tuesday for the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, to be held at Edion Arena Osaka starting March 9.
“I’m happy, but with it comes responsibility,” Hoshoryu said at a press conference in Osaka, in reply to a question about how it feels to reach the same rank as his famous uncle, Asashoryu. “It’s a little bit scary.”
Hoshoryu, who became the 74th yokozuna in the sport’s history after winning the previous New Year tournament in Tokyo in a three-way playoff in January, said he will try to avoid injury and prepare as best he can for the upcoming Spring tourney. He also sees it as a learning experience.
Among the three ozeki, Onosato moves over the prestigious East side for the first time after two tournaments at the second-highest rank on the West side. Fellow ozeki Kotozakura will be under kadoban status after posting a losing record in Tokyo, meaning he needs a majority of wins to retain his rank.
Oho, who was part of the three-way playoff after posting 12 wins in Tokyo, leaped into a sekiwake slot from No. 3 maegashira for his first appearance in the sanyaku — the three ranks below yokozuna.
Making his debut in the uppermost makuuchi division will be Ukrainian Aonishiki, who is ranked as a No. 15 maegashira. This makes him the first wrestler in the top division produced by stablemaster Ajigawa (former sekiwake Aminishiki).
