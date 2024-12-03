Japan’s Paralympic Wheelchair Rugby Team Wins Japan Para-Sports Award; Award Presented to Athletes That Achieve Outstanding Results

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japanese wheelchair rugby team pose with their gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

The Japanese Paralympic wheelchair rugby team was selected as the winner of the grand prize of the eighth Japan Para-Sports Awards on Monday.

The selection committee met on the day at The Yomiuri Shimbun’s Tokyo headquarters in Chiyoda Ward.

The Japan Para-Sports Awards recognizes athletes and teams that have achieved outstanding results at the Paralympic Games and other international and domestic events for para athletes. The wheelchair rugby team won Japan’s first Paralympic gold in the event at the Paris Games.

It is the first time the team has won the grand prize. The national team will be awarded ¥2 million and the Japan Wheelchair Rugby Federation will be awarded ¥3 million.

The Japan Para-Sports Awards was established by The Yomiuri Shimbun and is cosponsored by Nippon Television Network Corporation.