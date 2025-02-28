Japan Cabinet OK’s Bill on AI Risk Management, Innovation; Govt, Ruling Parties Aim to Pass Bill in Current Diet Session

Reuters file photo

A message reading “AI artificial intelligence,” a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration on Jan. 27.

The government approved a bill at a Cabinet meeting on Friday that aims to balance the risks involved with artificial intelligence with technological innovation.

The bill is intended to promote research and development of AI as an important technology for national security and utilize it. However, it also stipulates that businesses that infringe on the rights and interests of the people, such as by spreading false information, will be investigated and told to take corrective measures.

The government and ruling parties intend to pass the bill in the current Diet session in cooperation with opposition parties.

“While technological innovation surrounding AI brings such benefits as increased productivity, there are also such risks as false information being spread,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on the day. “It is important to promote innovation and deal with the risks at the same time.”

The bill states, “There is a risk that [AI] will be used for criminal purposes, personal information being leaked and copyright infringement.

Regarding research and development, as well as the utilization of AI, the bill stipulates that the government should thoroughly manage possible risks, saying “measures must be taken to ensure transparency.”

If people’s rights are violated, the government will investigate the company that operates the AI and give the firm instructions to take corrective measures. In cases of malicious practices, the government will likely publicize the name of the business operator and its services.

The bill did not include any penalty provisions for such business operators.

The bill sets out basic principles, stating that AI is “the foundation of economic and social development and is also important from a national security perspective.”

It also includes a policy promoting innovation, stating, “Our country will maintain its ability to conduct research and development [of AI].” It also says Japan will “play a leading role” in international cooperation regarding research and development.

The bill stipulates the establishment of an AI strategy headquarters, which will be led by the prime minister and comprises all cabinet ministers.

It also states it is important for the government to map out a basic plan and systematically implement measures to promote research and development, as well as the utilization of AI.

The bill calls for the development of data centers as necessary for both research and development as well as the utilization of AI.

It also states the government should promote international cooperation, such as by actively participating in the creation of international AI standards based on the Hiroshima AI Process, an international rule agreed upon by the Group of Seven countries.