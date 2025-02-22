Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Announces Marriage

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws during his first live bullpen session during spring training baseball practice, Feb. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki threw a curveball on Friday, but it had nothing to do with his pitching.

The 23-year-old high-profile rookie revealed on his Instagram account that he is now married. Without revealing his wife’s name or other details, he noted that she is “a nice person” and not a celebrity.

“I have many concerns and expectations as I begin a new start in both my public and private lives,” Sasaki wrote in the post in Japanese titled “Announcement.” “But with the combined power as a couple, we do the best we can. I would be grateful for all to warmly keep an eye on us.”

Following the announcement, Sasaki was pressed for details from the media at the Dodgers’ spring training camp in Glendale, Ariz. He did not reveal her age or other details, but said, “She’s a nice person. I feel that when I am with her, it calms me down and I can be myself.”

Asked what she cooks that he likes, he replied with a grin, “Everything. Sorry.”

Sasaki said that he told Japanese teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Friday morning. “They didn’t believe me at first,” he said.

Sasaki joined the Dodgers last month on a minor league contract as an international free agent from the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Pacific League.

He is expected to start the second game when the Dodgers open the season at Tokyo Dome against the Chicago Cubs in a two-game series on March 18-19.