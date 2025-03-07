Japan Industry Minister to Visit U.S. from Sun.
11:17 JST, March 7, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The Diet on Thursday approved a plan submitted by the government for industry minister Yoji Muto to visit the United States from Sunday.
The visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose 25 pct tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Wednesday, and has also hinted at such tariffs on auto imports.
Muto plans to meet with U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, to ask for an exemption from the tariffs for Japan.
The Japanese minister is also expected to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer before leaving the United States on Tuesday local time. He is slated to return home on March 13 Japan time.
The Trump administration on Tuesday implemented 25 pct tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada after a one-month delay, but only on Wednesday granted a one-month exemption for auto imports.
