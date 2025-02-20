Home>Society>General News

Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:43 JST, February 20, 2025

Police received a call reporting an avalanche outside a skiing course at Kiroro Snow World ski resort in Akaigawa, Hokkaido, at around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.

A group of eight people was present. Among them, one was caught by the avalanche, rescued and sent to hospital, the police said. The person was reportedly conscious when sent to the hospital.

