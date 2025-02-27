Home>Sports>Baseball

14 Baseball Team Staff Admit Online Casino Use to NPB

The Japan News

20:18 JST, February 27, 2025

Fourteen staff of seven teams have voluntarily reported to the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization that they have gambled through online casinos, the NPB revealed Thursday.

The organization on Feb. 20 called on players and others belonging to its 12 member teams to report any use of online casinos.

