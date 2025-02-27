14 Baseball Team Staff Admit Online Casino Use to NPB
20:18 JST, February 27, 2025
Fourteen staff of seven teams have voluntarily reported to the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization that they have gambled through online casinos, the NPB revealed Thursday.
The organization on Feb. 20 called on players and others belonging to its 12 member teams to report any use of online casinos.
