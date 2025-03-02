Ethiopia’s Takele, Kebede Sweep Tokyo Marathon Titles; Ichiyama, Ando Finish Top Among Japanese Runners
15:57 JST, March 2, 2025
Tadese Takele led an Ethiopian 1-2 finish in the men’s race in the Tokyo Marathon, while compatriot Sutume Kebede successfully defended her women’s title under warm, clear skies on Sunday.
Takele clocked a personal-best 2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds to finish ahead of fellow Ethiopian Deresa Geleta, who finished second at 2:03:51 over the course that started in front of the Tokyo metropolitan government building and finished near Tokyo Station.
Vincent Ngetich of Kenya was third at 2:04:00. Kenya’s defending champion Benson Kipruto, who set the course record of 2:02:16 in winning last year, finished seventh in 2:05:46
Tsubasa Ichiyama was the top finisher among the Japanese entries, placing 10th in 2:06:00.
Takele clipped one second off the previous personal best he ran in placing third at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.
In the women’s race, Kebede broke away early, had a lead of over two minutes at the halfway mark, then held on to win in 2:16:31, a bit off her record-setting winning time of 2:15:55 last year.
Kenya’s Winfridah Moseti made a run at Kebede late in the race, but had to settle for second place in 2:16:56, with Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa third in 2:17:00.
Yuka Ando finished top among the Japanese runners in 11th place at 2:23:37.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Things to Know about the Sports Betting Case against the Ex-Interpreter for Baseball’s Shohei Ohtani
-
Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki Announces Marriage
-
Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama Skates to 1st 500 Win of Season
-
Hoshoryu Feels Weight of Duty Ahead of Debut as Yokozuna
-
Sumo Scene / Terunofuji Ends Drama-Filled Career of Highs and Lows
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Make It Easier for Firms to Hold Online-only Shareholder Meetings, in Shift Started by COVID-19
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall