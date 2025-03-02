Ethiopia’s Takele, Kebede Sweep Tokyo Marathon Titles; Ichiyama, Ando Finish Top Among Japanese Runners

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ethiopia’s Tadese Takele crosses the finish line to win the men’s title at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

Tadese Takele led an Ethiopian 1-2 finish in the men’s race in the Tokyo Marathon, while compatriot Sutume Kebede successfully defended her women’s title under warm, clear skies on Sunday.

Takele clocked a personal-best 2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds to finish ahead of fellow Ethiopian Deresa Geleta, who finished second at 2:03:51 over the course that started in front of the Tokyo metropolitan government building and finished near Tokyo Station.

Vincent Ngetich of Kenya was third at 2:04:00. Kenya’s defending champion Benson Kipruto, who set the course record of 2:02:16 in winning last year, finished seventh in 2:05:46

Tsubasa Ichiyama was the top finisher among the Japanese entries, placing 10th in 2:06:00.

Takele clipped one second off the previous personal best he ran in placing third at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

In the women’s race, Kebede broke away early, had a lead of over two minutes at the halfway mark, then held on to win in 2:16:31, a bit off her record-setting winning time of 2:15:55 last year.

Kenya’s Winfridah Moseti made a run at Kebede late in the race, but had to settle for second place in 2:16:56, with Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa third in 2:17:00.

Yuka Ando finished top among the Japanese runners in 11th place at 2:23:37.