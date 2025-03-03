Home>Society>General News

Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:48 JST, March 3, 2025

Snow is expected to fall in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Monday, due to a front settling over the south of Honshu. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Tokyo is expected to see snowfall in the Tama district, as well as inside the 23 wards. The agency is issuing an alert over the snow’s potential effect on traffic conditions.

Related Articles

Snow Forecast in Tokyo: Operations on JR Ome Line Suspended between Ome, Okutama Stations 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING