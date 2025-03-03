Snow Expected in Tokyo Metropolitan Area
11:48 JST, March 3, 2025
Snow is expected to fall in the Tokyo metropolitan area on Monday, due to a front settling over the south of Honshu. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Tokyo is expected to see snowfall in the Tama district, as well as inside the 23 wards. The agency is issuing an alert over the snow’s potential effect on traffic conditions.
