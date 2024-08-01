Rim Nakamura Finishes 5th in Men’s BMX Freestyle Park; Jose Torres Gil of Argentina Wins Gold

REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Paris 2024 Olympics – BMX Freestyle – Men’s Park Final – La Concorde 2, Paris, France – July 31, 2024. Rimu Nakamura of Japan in action during run two.

PARIS — Japan’s Rim Nakamura took fifth place in the men’s BMX freestyle park event with a score of 90.89 points at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Nakamura, 22, came in sixth in the qualifying round Tuesday before competing in the finals with eight other riders.

Jose Torres Gil of Argentina won the gold.

Nakamura was fifth in BMX freestyle park at the Tokyo Olympics.