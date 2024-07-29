Japan Claims Bronze in Team Equestrian Event; First Such Medal in 92 Years

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics – Equestrian – Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier – Chateau de Versailles, Versailles, France – July 29, 2024. Yoshiaki Oiwa of Japan riding Mgh Grafton Street in action.

The Japanese riding team won bronze in an equestrian event at the Paris Olympics, with 115.8 penalty points.

Japan trailed silver medalists France, with 103.6 penalty points, and gold medalists the United Kingdom, with 91.3 penalty points.

This is the first medal Japan has claimed in an Olympic equestrian event in 92 years.