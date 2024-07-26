Japan Falls to Spain in Group Stage Opener at Paris Olympics
7:28 JST, July 26, 2024
Japan women’s soccer squad kicked off its Paris Olympics campaign on Thursday, falling to 1-2 defeat against Spain in Group C.
Japan had defeated Spain 4-0 in their World Cup group stage match, in a tournament where Spain was the eventual champion. It will face Brazil on Sunday, as it looks for a podium finish and their first medal since earning the silver in the 2012 London Olympics.
