Paris Olympics Organizers Unveil a Display of the Five Olympic Rings Mounted on the Eiffel Tower
15:52 JST, June 7, 2024
PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics organizers on Friday unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games.
The structure of rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. Each ring is 9 meters (30 feet) in diameter.
Thousands of athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.
There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics.
The tower, nicknamed La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady), will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics.
Men’s and women’s volleyball players will compete at the foot of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) monument. They will be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars, where Parisians and tourists like to have picnics on the grass or watch July 14 firework displays.
The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.
The hugely popular landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the leadup to the 2024 Games.
Two huge cranes were used overnight Friday to lift the 30—ton structure and mount it between the first and second floors of the tower.
The Olympic rings will be illuminated every night with 100,000 LED bulbs through the Paralympic Games that start Aug. 28, 17 days after the Olympics’ closing ceremony.
The Paralympics will bring together 4,400 athletes from 180 countries in 549 events and 22 sports. Many sports will take place near landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and the Grand Palais.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pederson Hits 3-run Blast against His Old Team as the Diamondbacks Beat the Dodgers 7-3
-
Uniqlo Designs Official Wear for Swedish Team at Paris Games; Special Clothes Co-Designed With Athletes to Go on Sale June 3
-
2 Top Wrestlers Pull Out of Summer Sumo Tourney; Terunofuji, Takakeisho Withdraw after 1st-Day Losses
-
Japan-born Wrestler’s Olympic Dream Comes True as Samoan; Ex-Pat Gaku Akazawa Qualifies for Paris
-
Kenta Maeda Throws 5 Scoreless Innings and Tigers Beat Blue Jays 6-2
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Ride-Hailing Services Used More than Taxis in Tokyo in 1st Month
- Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits Record ¥25 trillion in FY 2023
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors