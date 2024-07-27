Brazil Great Zico Robbed in Paris
12:12 JST, July 27, 2024
PARIS (AFP-Jiji) — The Brazilian former footballer Zico filed a complaint with French police on Friday after having his bag stolen which contained cash, watches and diamond jewellery.
The 71-year-old former Flamengo forward, who appeared in three World Cups, was in transit at the time of the theft and had left his car window open.
The Parisien daily reported the goods Zico lost to be worth €500,000 ($542,000) while a source close to the matter told AFP this sum was highly exaggerated.
The Selecao legend is in Paris as an guest of the Brazilian Olympic team as the 2024 Games get underway this weekend.
