Gaza Situation: U.S. Confusion Puts A Damper on Ceasefire Demands

It is hard to say that the United States has made the most of an important opportunity to directly communicate its seriousness to have Israel accept a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the latter’s visit to the United States. Biden urged Netanyahu to realize a ceasefire with the Islamist group Hamas and agree on the release of hostages.

In response, however, Netanyahu is believed to have called on Washington to increase U.S. military assistance, as he has done in the past. The latest meeting also did not seem to bridge the gap between the United States, which is calling for an immediate ceasefire, and Netanyahu, who insists that the priority should instead be on the release of the hostages.

It is regrettable that the two leaders failed to pave the way for a cessation of fighting during Netanyahu’s first visit to the United States since the fighting began in October last year.

Prior to the meeting, Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. He stressed that he remains committed to continuing the fighting, stating that Israel will “fight until we destroy Hamas … and bring all our hostages home.”

Hamas has effectively been in control of Gaza for many years and is diffused among the residents. Is it physically possible for Israel to destroy Hamas? It cannot be allowed to set an unrealistic goal and expand the violence.

U.S. public opinion, which has been traditionally pro-Israel, is currently divided. While Republicans applauded Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, many Democrats were absent. Around the Capitol Building, there were demonstrations by thousands of people in protest of Israel.

Against the backdrop of increasingly harsh public opinion, Biden could have pressed Netanyahu more strongly for self-restraint. However, just before Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, Biden decided not to seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as a candidate to succeed him.

It is undeniable that this turmoil in U.S. politics weakened Biden’s efforts to persuade Netanyahu.

More than nine months have passed since the fighting began, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as Israel’s use of force continues unabated.

According to Gaza health authorities, the death toll from Israeli military attacks has exceeded 39,000. A total of 197 local employees of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East have also been killed in Gaza.

Biden intends to serve his full term as president, ending in January next year. While his term continues, he should follow through with his warning that if Israel does not change its attitude, the United States will suspend military aid.

(From The Yomiuri Shimbun, July 27, 2024)