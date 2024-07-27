Team Japan Sets Sail for Battle of Dreams; Japan, Other Nations Cruise into Opening Ceremony in Paris, France

Takumi Harada/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese athletes on board a boat sailing on the Seine wave national flags during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday.

PARIS — Team Japan was the 93rd delegation to sail into the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday evening.

Many of the Japanese athletes, who were clad in white jackets, waved small national flags from aboard a boat sailing down the Seine River, which runs through the heart of Paris.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now under control, spectators from all over the world filled the riverbanks in the French capital, where the Olympic torch had not been lit for 100 years.

As the rain picked up, some participants took a moment to put on raincoats before going back to responding to the spectators’ cheers.

Sarina Koga, 28, captain of the women’s volleyball team, who announced she will retire after the Games, was seen smiling on the boat.

Takaharu Furukawa, a 39-year-old archer, will make his sixth consecutive Summer Olympics appearance.

“I’ll give it my all to express my gratitude to everyone who support me,” he said.

The opening ceremony also featured a video of athletes waving from Tahiti, French Polynesia, where the surfing events will be staged.

“My goal is to win a gold medal,” said Tokyo Olympics surfing silver medalist Kanoa Igarashi, 26. “I’ll enjoy it so that I can give my best possible performance.”