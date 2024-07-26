Japan Men’s Rugby Team Fall to South Africa, Fail to Advance

Reuters

Paris 2024 Olympics – Rugby Sevens – Men’s Pool A – South Africa vs Japan – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – July 25, 2024. Kazuma Ueda of Japan in action with Impi Visser of South Africa and Selvyn Davids of South Africa.

Japan men’s rugby sevens team lost 5-49 to South Africa, ending its medal hopes at the Paris Olympics after three straight defeats.

Japan had lost its first two Pool A games to New Zealand (40-12) and Ireland (40-5) on Wednesday.

A win against South Africa in its final pool match was the minimum requirement for Japan to continue its push for a podium finish.