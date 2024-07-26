Japan Men’s Rugby Team Fall to South Africa, Fail to Advance
7:34 JST, July 26, 2024
Japan men’s rugby sevens team lost 5-49 to South Africa, ending its medal hopes at the Paris Olympics after three straight defeats.
Japan had lost its first two Pool A games to New Zealand (40-12) and Ireland (40-5) on Wednesday.
A win against South Africa in its final pool match was the minimum requirement for Japan to continue its push for a podium finish.
