Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin

Yu Hirasawa / The Yomiuri Shibun

Shohei Ohtani at the red carpet show with his wife Mamiko in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

ARLINGTON, Texas — U.S. Major League Baseball star of the Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani participated in the All-Star Red Carpet Show, taking place ahead of the game on Tuesday. His wife Mamiko accompanied him for the first time since their marriage announcement in February.

Ohtani, dressed in a brown suit and white shirt, and Mamiko in a white dress, walked the 100-meter carpet laid out in front of the stadium. Despite the summer sun beating down in temperatures over 35 C, Ohtani posed for photos and signed autographs for his fans.

Ohtani’s jacket was lined with pictures of his dog Dekopin, also known as Decoy, which he showed off with a smile.

Toshiaki Obitsu / Yomiuri Shibun photos

Left: Shohei Ohtani at the red carpet show with his wife Mamiko in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

Right: Shohei Ohtani shows off his jacket lining, which depicts what appears to be his dog, Dekopin.

It was the fourth year in a row Ohtani was selected by fan vote for the All-Star Game. Ohtani said, “I hope I can prepare well and give what I have while concentrating on each and every at-bat.”