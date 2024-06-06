Japanese Siblings Who Won Judo Gold at Tokyo Olympics Vow to Defend Titles in Paris
13:24 JST, June 6, 2024
Two judoka siblings who won gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games spoke of their desire to defend their titles at the forthcoming Paris Olympic Games.
Hifumi Abe, 26, won the 66-kilogram class in Tokyo, while 23-year-old Uta won in the women’s 52-kilogram class.
The siblings spoke at send-off party organized by their employer Park24 Co., a parking facility operator in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo. Elementary and junior high school children who train at the company’s judo hall encouraged the Abe siblings by handing them messages and bouquets of flowers.
“I’d like to fulfill my goal of winning the title for sure and bring back gold medals with my sister again,” Hifumi said.
“I want to shine most brightly at the Paris Games,” said Uta. “I will give my best to each bout.”
Other members of the company’s judo club have qualified for Paris, including Wolf Aaron, who won gold in the men’s 100-kilogram class.
