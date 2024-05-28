Toyota to End Hefty Olympic Sponsorship; Shifts Focus to Individual Athlete Support
12:24 JST, May 28, 2024
Toyota Motor Corp. will terminate its top-tier sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee at the end of 2024, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
The company decided that it is more appropriate to individually support athletes affiliated with the automaker.
In 2015, Toyota became the first automaker to sign a 10-year contract as a top-tier Olympic sponsor, lasting until 2024.
Since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, the company has provided vehicles for athletes and officials at both the Summer and Winter Olympics, including the 2021 Tokyo Games. It is committed to supporting the upcoming Paris Olympics as well.
