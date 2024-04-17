Olympics-Eiffel Tower Countdown Turns to 100 Days to Paris 2024
11:50 JST, April 17, 2024
PARIS (Reuters) – The Eiffel Tower’s countdown clock to the Paris 2024 Olympics turned to 100 days on Tuesday as preparations for the Games entered the final straight.
The Olympic torch was lit in ancient Olympia earlier in the day. It will reach France on May 8 in the port city of Marseille, after a journey on the three-masted Belem ship.
All permanent infrastructures for the Games are now ready, and the building of temporary sites has started in Paris, notably on the Place de la Concorde.
Organizers will count on the flame relay across France for the mood to swing in the country as the July 26-Aug 11 Games approach.
Last month, a poll showed that, in France, 57% of people felt little or no enthusiasm for the Paris Games.
Paris 2024 posters were displayed in metro stations on Tuesday and some landmark monuments paid tribute to the upcoming Games, while the stairs leading up to the Sacre Coeur basilica were being painted with the Games’ colors.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content
-
Takerufuji captures historic title at Spring Grand Tournament
-
Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Fired by Dodgers After Allegations of ‘Massive Theft’ from Japanese Star
-
FIFA Cancels Japan vs. N. Korea World Cup Qualifier
-
Shohei Ohtani Defied Ex-Interpreter’s Request to Cover Up Fraud, Report
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Dollar Tops 151 Yen for 1st Time in 4 Months
- BOJ’s Pivot Focuses Attention on Next Hike, Asset Disposal