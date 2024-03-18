Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Rikako Ikee Secures Spot for 2024 Paris Olympics

Rikako Ikee, who secured her spot for the Paris Olympics on Monday

21:19 JST, March 18, 2024

Rikako Ikee secured her spot as a representative for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 100-meter butterfly on Monday.

Despite being diagnosed with leukemia in February 2019, she was able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after recovering from the disease.

