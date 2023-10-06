Sapporo to Withdraw 2030 Winter Olympic Bid, Delaying Plans to 2034 or Later

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An Olympic rings monument, built to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Winter Olympics, is seen in Sapporo in Feb. 2022.

Sapporo has decided to withdraw its bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, and will instead plan to host the Games in 2034 or later, it has been learned.

In the wake of corruption and bid-rigging scandals linked to the Tokyo Games held in 2021, the city has found it difficult to gain support from Sapporo residents for hosting the 2030 Games.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita and Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto are expected to meet as early as next week to make a final decision on this issue, according to sources.

Candidate cities for the 2030 Games are expected to be narrowed down at the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meeting in Mumbai, which begins Oct. 12.

Sapporo has said that public opinion must be surveyed for any bid, but the timing of the survey has yet to be decided.

Many had already expected that, should the IOC begin winnowing the candidate sites by the end of this year, Sapporo would forgo the 2030 Games due to the tight schedule.

However, the city still plans to host the Olympics in the future and will seek to bid on the 2034 or later Games, according to a city official.

Sweden is one of the candidates for the 2030 Olympics.