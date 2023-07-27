One Year Countdown Until Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People take photos with a countdown clock in front of the Eiffel Tower, which shows 366 days until the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, on Wednesday in Paris, France.

PARIS — Wednesday marked exactly one year until the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The French capital, which last hosted in 1924, will stage the event for the third time.

Preparations are underway at the Games’ venues in Paris, many of which make good use of world-famous tourist attractions. The Grand Palais, where the 1900 Paris Exposition was held, will be the venue for fencing and taekwondo. Renovations are underway at the historic building, including repair of its famous glass roof.

People were enjoying taking photos of themselves with a countdown clock that was unveiled in front of the Eiffel Tower, near the venues for beach volleyball, judo and wrestling. Since 2024 is a leap year, the clock displayed 366 as the number of days until the big day.