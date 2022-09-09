Japan to bid to host 2025 Deaflympics
14:00 JST, September 9, 2022
The Japanese Federation of the Deaf (JFD) announced Thursday that it would present a bid centered on Tokyo to host the 2025 Deaflympics in the summer of that year.
The International Committee of Sports for the Deaf will select the host city during its general congress on Friday and Saturday in Vienna. If successful, it will be the first time for the event to be held in Japan.
Like the Olympics and Paralympics, the Deaflympics are held once every four years, with both summer and winter editions.
The first Summer Deaflympics was held in 1924. Brazil hosted the 24th edition in May this year, drawing more than 2,400 athletes from 73 countries and regions. Japanese athletes took home 30 medals, the most ever for the country.
Japan’s 2025 bid calls for the event to be held Nov. 15-26, with the opening and closing ceremonies at the stadium in Tokyo’s Komazawa Olympic Park. In addition to Tokyo, competition is planned for Fukushima and Shizuoka prefectures.
“We want to add to the movement and legacy of the Olympics and Paralympics, and spur further changes to bring about a more inclusive society,” JFD President Fujisaburo Ishino said.
"SPORTS" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BE:FIRST ready to take on the world
- Yoon aims to avoid friction with Japan by settling requisitioned worker issue
- Situation in Sahel region a wake-up call regarding population explosion
- Figure skater Hanyu accumulates 680,000 registered users on YouTube channel
- Japan, U.K. to develop common airframe for next-gen fighters