Hiroshi Hara, Architect Known for Kyoto Station Building, Umeda Sky Building, Dies at 88; Innovative Architect Leaves Lasting Legacy
14:07 JST, January 5, 2025
Hiroshi Hara, the architect known for designing Kyoto Station Building and Osaka’s Umeda Sky Building, died of old age on Friday. He was 88.
Born in Kawasaki, Hara completed his PhD at the University of Tokyo. The young Hara conducted field research on communities around the world in the 1970s. He designed his own house and Kyoto Station Building, both of which feature a valley-like terrace, based on the expertise he gained through his research.
Umeda Sky Building, located near Osaka Station, is known for the distinctive design of its rooftop observatory, which was inspired by ancient ruins overseas.
Hara’s award-winning works include the Tasaki Museum of Art in Nagano Prefecture and Yamato International Inc.’s Tokyo office in Ota Ward. He also designed the buildings of a public junior high school in the town of Uchiko, Ehime Prefecture, which was the hometown of Kenzaburo Oe, a Nobel Prize-winning writer and friend of Hara.
Hara is also known as a mentor of Kengo Kuma and other architect greats.
