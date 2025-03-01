Japanese TV Presenter Monta Mino Dies at 80
17:55 JST, March 1, 2025
Monta Mino, a Japanese television presenter whose work ethic in front of the camera was once recognized by the Guinness World Records, died on Saturday. He was 80.
Mino, whose real name is Norio Minorikawa, started his career as an announcer at radio broadcaster Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Inc. in 1967. He became a freelancer in 1979 and served as an emcee on many TV programs.
Mino got the Guinness honor in 2006 for the most hours of live television appearances in a week.
