Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Michael Armacost Dies; Nicknamed “Mr. Foreign Pressure” Over Trade Demands

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Michael Armacost gives a lecture in Tokyo in 2013.

WASHINGTON — Michael Armacost, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, died on March 8, according to the Japan Society of North California. He was 87.

Armacost came from Ohio and earned a doctorate from Columbia University. He worked on Asian affairs at the U.S. State Department for many years and also served as an undersecretary of state. He was appointed U.S. ambassador to Japan in 1989 during the administration of then President George H.W. Bush, and held the ambassadorship until 1993.

In 1991, Armacost demanded that Japan make proactive contributions to the then ongoing Gulf War, such as dispatching members of the Self-Defense Forces. When the trade friction between Japan and the United States intensified, he increased pressure on Japan by making such demands as that the country open its rice market, earning the Japanese nickname, “Mr. Gaiatsu [foreign pressure].”

His post-retirement posts included the presidency of the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.