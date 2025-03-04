Home>Society>Obituaries

Ayako Sono, Novelist Who Infused Works with Christian Ethics, Dies at 93

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Ayako Sono

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:49 JST, March 4, 2025

Novelist Ayako Sono passed away on Feb. 28 at a Tokyo hospital at the age of 93. A funeral was held with her close relatives.

Sono wrote many novels based on Christian ethics, with deep insights into religion, war and society. In 1954, “Enrai no Kyakutachi” (Visitors from afar) was nominated for the Akutagawa Prize. Her essay “Dare no Tame ni Aisuru ka” (For whom do you love?), published in 1970, sold a million copies.

