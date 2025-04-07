Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at Himeji Castle; Castle Towers Compete with Sakura for Most Beautiful Sight
15:16 JST, April 7, 2025
KOBE — Someiyoshino cherry blossoms have reached full bloom in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, the regional meteorological observatory announced on Sunday.
News of the cherry blossoms in full bloom on the day was also heard in Himeji in the prefecture, and many people flocked to Himeji Castle, a famous cherry blossom viewing spot, to see a view of the illuminated castle towers together with the trees, which are lit up by street lights.
The lawn area of Sannomaru Square in the castle area will be open all day until Wednesday.
“It’s a special place where you can look up at night at the cherry blossoms along with the castle,” said a woman in her 20s from Himeji who visited with her husband on Friday night.
