1,000 Cherry Trees Fantastically Lit Up Alongside Recreated Castle in Fukuoka

People look at illuminated cherry blossoms in Fukuoka on Saturday.

FUKUOKA — Blossoms of about 1,000 cherry trees are lit up with the “keep” of Fukuoka Castle in the background at Maizuru Park in Fukuoka.

The castle tower of Fukuoka Castle was recreated using LED lighting, and on Saturday, many locals and tourists visited to enjoy the cherry blossoms at night. A 60-year-old local resident said, “The cherry blossoms illuminated by the lights are beautiful.”

The local weather observatory announced Friday that cherry blossoms in Fukuoka have reached full bloom. The lighting is scheduled to take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for the time being, but the schedule may change depending on the blossom conditions.