Costco in Yamanashi Pref. Attracts Visitors Before its Opening Due to View of Mt. Fuji Crowning Building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mt. Fuji crowns a soon-to-open Costco in Minami-Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, and is reflected on a table at an adjacent shopping and entertainment complex in January.

MINAMI-ALPS, Yamanashi — Many people are coming to see a huge Costco scheduled to open soon in Minami-Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, as the view from nearby makes it look like Mt. Fuji is perched above the building.

An area at the adjacent fumotto Minami-Alps shopping and entertainment complex has also become a popular spot with visitors because of its eye-catching view of the U.S.-based retail store crowned by Japan’s highest mountain.

Local authorities and interested parties hope the sight of “Costco Fuji” will attract overseas tourists and other visitors to Minami-Alps.

The best place to snap photos is near a dog park on the complex’s eastern side, which faces toward the retail store with Mt. Fuji perfectly behind it. According to the operator of the complex, the area’s popularity surged after “Costco” in red letters was attached to the building’s exterior at the end of 2024. On most days, the area is busy with families and other visitors taking commemorative photos of “Costco Fuji.”