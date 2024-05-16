Japanese Composer Taro Kida Dies at 93

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Taro Kida

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese composer Taro Kida, who worked on memorable commercial songs such as for “Kani Doraku” crab restaurants and “Nissin Demae Iccho” instant noodles, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

His office announced the death of Kida, nicknamed “Mozart of Naniwa,” on its official website Wednesday. Naniwa is an old name of Osaka in western Japan.

After quitting the university, Kida, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, near Osaka, began composing while working as a pianist at a cabaret.

He composed not only for commercials but also for TV programs such as the “Puropozu Daisakusen” variety show and the “Niji no Waido Sho” talk and news show.

Sporting his trademark pompadour hair and black-rimmed glasses, Kida made many appearances on TV and radio, earning the moniker “Mozart of Naniwa” on the popular TV program “Detective Knight Scoop,” where he appeared as “supreme adviser.”